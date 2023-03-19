(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose across the curve Monday as traders mulled the rescue of Credit Suisse Group AG and a move by major central banks to shore up dollar liquidity.

The two-year yield jumped 11 basis points to 3.95%, while the 10-year benchmark advanced four basis points to 3.47%. Over the weekend, UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a historic goverment-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence in the global financial system. The Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action on Sunday to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements.

Fed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar Funding

Global bond investors now turn to the next major question for markets, how the Federal Reserve will respond to the mounting financial instability that threatens to derail its inflation fight. Wednesday’s rate decision will show if officials feel free to pursue an aggressive policy or will choose to slow their path amid continuing macro worries.

“Traders are seeing more scope at the margin for the Fed to go 25 basis points and lift terminal pricing,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “A bit of risk added to the market.”

