The real goal is to establish order and confidence in America: Former U.S. Ambassador to China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for inciting his followers to mount a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this week.

“What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters, incited by the current president and other politicians,” Trudeau told reporters Friday in Ottawa. “Violence has no place in our societies and extremists will not succeed in overruling the will of the people.”

Trudeau’s rebuke comes two days after pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol building in Washington, disrupting Congress’s count of Electoral College votes -- a scene the prime minister described as “horrifying.” U.S. lawmakers are now pushing for Trump to be impeached, even as his term enters its final days.

“As shocking, deeply disturbing and frankly saddening as that event remains, we’ve also seen this week that democracy is resilient in America, our closest ally and neighbor,” he added.

Trudeau stopped short of making such pointed remarks in the immediate aftermath of the riots, saying Wednesday Canadian officials “hope things will calm down.”