(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced legislation setting emissions reduction targets for Canada to achieve its net-zero pledge by 2050.

Under the proposed law, unveiled Thursday in Ottawa by Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, the government would be obliged to set targets every five years beginning in 2030. If it fails to reach them, it is required to assess the reasons for failure and spell out actions to remedy the situation to parliament.

It also requires the finance minister to report each year on “key measures that the federal public administration has taken to manage its financial risks and opportunities related to climate change,” according to the bill.

The plan comes as Trudeau tries to stay in sync with Joe Biden on environmental policy. The president-elect has vowed the U.S. will achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and rejoin the Paris climate agreement abandoned by President Donald Trump.

Trudeau included the net-zero pledge in his 2019 election platform. Since coming to power to in 2015, the prime minister has attempted to pursue a grand bargain on climate change, arguing Canada won’t be able to develop its natural resources without aggressive action on the environment.

