14h ago
Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 after Los Angeles summit
Bloomberg News,
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, where he met in-person with leaders from the region including US President Joe Biden.
Biden isn’t considered a close contact of Trudeau’s, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said by email Monday.
It marks the second time the Canadian leader has tested positive this year, having first contracted the virus at the end of January. He is fully vaccinated and got his third dose on Jan. 4.
“I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating,” Trudeau tweeted Monday morning. “I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated -- and if you can, get boosted.”
Trudeau had a face-to-face meeting with Biden at the summit and signed a climate partnership with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. The prime minister’s voice was audibly hoarse at a closing news conference Friday evening.
