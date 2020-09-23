(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will launch a campaign to create 1 million jobs in Canada, returning employment to pre-pandemic levels.

In a speech to Parliament on Wednesday delivered by Governor General Julie Payette, Trudeau outlined plans to support workers and businesses, saying his government will do whatever it takes to bring to bring the country through the current crisis. Immediate steps will include extending the country’s emergency wage subsidy program until next summer and expanding credit facilities for companies, as well as more targeted support for the hardest hit industries.

“The first foundation of this plan is to fight the pandemic and save lives,” according to the text of the speech. “Effectively dealing with the health crisis is the best thing we can do for the economy. Government action has already helped Canadians stay safe, and buffered the worst economic impacts.”

Trudeau included a section in the speech on “fiscal sustainability,” pledging to “preserve Canada’s fiscal advantage and continue to be guided by values of sustainability and prudence.”

In the short term, Canada will “do whatever it takes, using whatever fiscal fire-power is needed to support people and businesses during the pandemic,” he said.

Whatever it Takes

Longer-term objectives will be done “responsibly” in a “sustainable approach for future generations.” The government’s economic and fiscal position will be outlined in a fall fiscal update, which will provide fiscal projections and set out new measures, the prime minister said.

Top priorities remain health care and the immediate fight against the pandemic, followed by maintaining Covid-19 financial support for businesses and Canadians.

The government still plans “to build back better to create a stronger, more resilient Canada.” The fourth pillar is to fight social inequalities and reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

One of the cornerstones of Trudeau’s agenda is a campaign to create 1 million jobs. The government’s plan includes direct investments in the social sector and infrastructure to raise employment levels as well as funding worker training and boosting incentives for employers to hire and retain labor.

Another example of how the government will create jobs is by significantly scaling up the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, to provide more paid work experiences next year for young Canadians.

Part of the push to create jobs is to extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy until summer 2021. The flagship Covid-19 business support plan provides up to 75% of an employee’s wages to companies experiencing revenue drops due to the pandemic.

Political Laundry List

The Throne Speech also laid out plans to crack down on digital giants, including measures to ensure they share revenues from media, music, art and film.

“Web giants are taking Canadians’ money while imposing their own priorities. Things must change, and will change,” said Payette.

The government said it is also looking at addressing corporate tax avoidance by digital giants as well as additional ways to tax the most wealthy.

Trudeau also plans to fast-track his climate goal of cutting emissions by 30% by 2030 and will legislate reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Part of this would be achieved through the Clean Power Fund and support investments in renewable energy.

The plan also pushes for the creation of a national childcare program to help women and one parent families to return to the workforce. It also stressed it remained committed to universal pharmacare and set national standards on long-term care homes.

