Trudeau violated Conflict of Interest Act on SNC: Ethics commissioner

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act in the SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) scandal that eventually led to former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould’s resignation from cabinet, the ethics commissioner has found.

Commissioner Mario Dion said in a report released Wednesday Trudeau contravened section 9 of the Act by using his position of authority over Wilson-Raybould in an attempt to influence her decision on whether she should overrule the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision not to invite Quebec engineering giant SNC to enter into negotiations toward a remediation agreement.

“The Prime Minister, directly and through his senior officials, used various means to exert influence over Ms. Wilson‑Raybould. The authority of the Prime Minister and his office was used to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions as well as the authority of Ms. Wilson‑Raybould as the Crown's chief law officer," Dion said in a release.

Trudeau moved Wilson-Raybould to the portfolio of veterans affairs in January from her position of attorney general and justice minister. Following the move, which was widely seen as a demotion, Wilson Raybould revealed she thought Trudeau’s decision to shuffle her was motivated by her refusal to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC. She eventually resigned from cabinet.

Trudeau denied any wrongdoing but admitted there was an "erosion of trust" between his office and Wilson-Raybould.

The prime minister’s right-hand advisor Gerald Butts resigned in wake of the scandal.

