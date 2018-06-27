Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG.N) is enduring a third day of attacks on Twitter by Donald Trump, with the president again misconstruing the iconic U.S. motorcycle maker’s business.

Trump wrote Wednesday that Harley “should stay 100% in America,” in another missive aimed at a company that announced plans this week to shift production out of the U.S. to avoid retaliatory tariffs. Taxes that the European Union has slapped on its bikes in reaction to Trump’s steel and aluminum levies will cost the company as much as $100 million a year.

Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

The problem with Trump’s tweet is that, while Harley makes a majority of its motorcycles at several locations in the U.S., it’s had several overseas manufacturing sites for years. The company opened an assembly plant in Brazil in 1998, another in India in 2010, and is building one in Thailand that it expects to start production later this year.

Michael Pflughoeft, a spokesman for Milwaukee-based Harley, declined to comment on Trump’s latest tweet. The company doesn’t have specific information on where production for the EU will take place, he said.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about two earlier decisions Harley made to open the new plant in Thailand and close one in Missouri. He incorrectly said Harley was moving production to Asia from the U.S., when in fact the expansion in Thailand was unrelated to the closing in Missouri.

A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Trump also threatened to tax any motorcycles the company ships into the U.S. That’s an empty threat because Harley sells motorcycles in the U.S. from American factories and is unlikely to import additional two-wheelers.