(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s onetime political adviser Steve Bannon is expected testify to the House Committee investigating last year’s insurrection at the US Capitol, a panel member said.

Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said the committee received a letter from Bannon’s lawyer saying that he’ll testify, indicating an apparent reversal or waiving of the claimed executive privilege that Trump previously asserted.

“The committee of course has not yet had time to discuss it, but I expect that we will be hearing from him and there are many questions that we have for him,” Lofgren said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, referring to Bannon.

She indicated that isn’t likely to occur in a public hearing. “Ordinarily we do depositions,” Lofgren said. “We want to get all our questions answered, and you can’t do that in a live format.”

In the letter to the Jan. 6 committee late Saturday, Bannon’s lawyer, Robert Costello, wrote, “President Trump has decided that it would be in the best interest of the people to waive executive privilege” for Bannon “to allow Mr. Bannon to comply with the subpoena by your Committee.”

“Mr. Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing,” Costello wrote.

Bannon’s offer coincides with the committee’s shift to examining connections between Trump and involvement by militia groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys in the Capitol storming on Jan. 6, 2021 at its next public hearing on Tuesday.

Bannon is among the Trump advisers who allegedly urged the former president to focus on Jan. 6 and the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The House held Bannon in contempt of Congress and indicted by the Justice Department on contempt charges for previously refusing to testify to the panel. He’s set to go on trial on July 18.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.