Trump FBI Search Is Just One Potential Criminal Probe He Faces. Here Are Four Others

(Bloomberg) -- Federal investigators on Monday searched Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into whether former president Donald Trump took classified documents from the White House when he left office. It’s not the only potential criminal probe that has circled Trump:

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is probing potential fraudulent asset valuations at the Trump Organization

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hasn’t ruled out a case against the former president after he charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax avoidance schemes

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is looking into possible election interference in Georgia, where Trump famously called the secretary of state and asked him to “find” 11,780 more votes

The Justice Department is using a grand jury in Washington to investigate efforts by Trump and his inner circle to create false electors and pressure former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.