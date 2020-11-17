(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he had fired a Department of Homeland Security official who has publicly refuted the president’s unfounded claims about widespread election fraud.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed otes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more.” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

Krebs, a former executive at Microsoft Corp., launched a website that debunked claims of voter fraud. He led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which released a statement earlier this month calling November’s elections - in which Trump lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden - “the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the panel said.

Krebs, who has enjoyed bipartisan support for his role in helping run secure U.S. elections both in 2018 and this year, had told associates he expects to be dismissed, three people familiar with internal discussions said last week.

