(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump renewed his attack on John McCain, calling the deceased Arizona senator’s vote against repealing Obamacare “disgraceful.”

“I’m very unhappy he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare,” Trump told reporters Tuesday in the Oval Office. “He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years and then it got to a vote and he said, ’Thumbs down!”’

“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump said.

Trump was referring to McCain’s vote against the GOP Senate majority’s attempt to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law in 2017.

Trump’s criticism follows a weekend in which the president repeatedly faulted McCain, a onetime Navy pilot who was North Vietnam’s most prominent prisoner of war. McCain died of cancer about seven months ago.

In a tweet over the weekend, Trump criticized McCain over the role he played in sharing the so-called Steele Dossier with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the media. McCain gave a copy of the first 33 pages of the dossier to the FBI in December 2016, which Fox News said was confirmed by former senior counterintelligence FBI agent Bill Priestap in a newly released filing. British intelligence officer Christopher Steele assembled the dossier that allegedly suggested a coordinated Russian effort to help Trump win the presidency.

