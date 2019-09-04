(Bloomberg) -- After facing ridicule for suggesting over the weekend that Hurricane Dorian might strike Alabama, Donald Trump apparently decided to try to prove his point on Wednesday.

During a briefing on the storm’s threat to the U.S. east coast, the president had an aide show reporters a dated map from the National Weather Service showing initial projections of Dorian’s track into Florida. Someone appears to have altered the map with a Sharpie to extend the track beyond Florida -- into Alabama.

Trump didn’t mention Alabama to reporters on Wednesday.

“We certainly got lucky in Florida,” he said. “It looks like Florida is going to be in fantastic shape in comparison to what we thought.”

As the storm was approaching the U.S. on Sunday, Trump said at a briefing that it could threaten much of the southeast including Alabama -- despite official projections that didn’t show the hurricane approaching the Gulf Coast state.

Several news reports noted Trump’s misstatement, whereupon he took to Twitter to defend himself.

“It was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some ‘hurt”’ he wrote. “Always good to be prepared!”

When asked Wednesday whether the map had been altered, Trump said he didn’t know how it had been amended and that Alabama was going to be hit in the “original forecast.”

“Georgia, Alabama was a different route. They actually have that a 95% chance probability. But Alabama was hit very hard -- was going to be hit very hard, along with Georgia,” Trump said. “The original path was through Florida. I think that’s probably three, four days old. On the right would have been Georgia, Alabama, et cetera.”

