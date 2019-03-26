(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s bid to throw out a lawsuit filed by Twitter users who were blocked from following him was scrutinized by a group of appeals court judges, who appeared skeptical at the president’s claim that the account is a personal platform separate from his role in the government.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sued Trump and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino in 2017 on behalf of seven users who were blocked after they criticized the president and his policies. A federal judge in New York last year found that Trump’s account is a public forum and that blocking users violated their constitutional right to free speech.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Utrecht, an attorney for the Justice Department, urged a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan to reverse that decision and throw out the suit, arguing that the account was established long before Trump became president and isn’t a public forum subject to free-speech protection.

“Donald Trump has had the ability to block anyone from his @realdonaldtrump account since long before his presidency,” Utrecht told the court. “This is not an authority that he is wielding by authority of his office.”

