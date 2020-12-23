(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s older sister asked a New York state judge to throw out a lawsuit in which his niece accused the president and his siblings of conspiring to defraud her of tens of millions of dollars.

Maryanne Trump Barry claims Mary Trump waited too long to sue. Mary’s suit is seeking to undo a settlement Maryanne said she entered into almost two decades ago.

In her request to have the lawsuit dismissed, Maryanne said the central allegation in the lawsuit -- that Mary’s aunt and uncles stole money from her by using bogus loans and other methods -- appears to have been lifted from a New York Times report based on the same set of records that Mary had for 20 years.

The lawsuit “offers nothing more than conclusory allegations” that the Trump siblings “concealed the alleged fraud, and her own public statements contradict any claim that she could not have discovered the alleged fraud years earlier,” Maryanne Trump Barry said in the filing.

Mary claims Donald Trump, Maryanne and their late brother Robert failed to follow through on a pledge to “watch over her interests as fiduciaries” after she inherited minority interests in the family business following the death of her father Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother.

She claims, the president and his siblings gave her fraudulent valuations as part of a 2001 settlement agreement over the wills and “forced her to sign.” The family members all signed a confidentiality agreement as part of the settlement.

