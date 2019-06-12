Trump Says He Could Shift 2,000 Troops to Poland From Germany

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s discussed sending as many as 2,000 more U.S. troops to Poland and might shift them from Germany or elsewhere in Europe.

Trump, speaking to reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, said taking U.S. troops from Germany is an option because Germany isn’t paying its share to NATO and Poland is. He added that “we haven’t totally made up a decision.”

Under an agreement reached during the Obama administration, NATO members committed to spending 2% of GDP on defense by the mid-2020s.

“Germany’s at 1%, they should be at 2%,” Trump said.

The U.S. already has thousands of troops in Poland as part of its role in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Trump’s move, if carried out, would add to that.

Duda has previously dubbed a possible new military base for U.S. forces “Fort Trump,” but on Wednesday the U.S. president declined to weigh in on what any such facility should be called.

“They can name it whatever they want,” Trump said.

