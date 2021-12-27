(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signed a bill containing $900 billion in pandemic relief, according to a Republican familiar with the matter, triggering the flow of aid to individuals and businesses and averting the risk of a partial government shutdown on Tuesday.

In addition to aid to stem the economic effects of the pandemic, the legislation Congress passed Monday also includes $1.4 trillion in government spending to fund federal agencies through the end of the fiscal year in September. The government had been operating on temporary spending authority that expires after the end of the day Monday.

The combined $2.3 trillion package was the product of intense negotiations, from which Trump was largely absent until he voiced his concerns about the amount of stimulus payments to individuals after the bill was already passed.

