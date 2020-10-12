(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 and is no longer infectious to others, his doctor said. A study showed that the proportion of Americans dying from the coronavirus is the highest in the developed world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will close bars and pubs in the worst-hit parts of England to control a resurgence of the virus. Singapore’s central bank warned the city’s economy faces “deep scarring” from the pandemic.

The World Health Organization’s director-general urged countries not to pursue “herd immunity,” saying the vast majority of people haven’t yet been infected and questions remain about the virus’s long-term effects.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: cases pass 37.6 million; deaths top 1.07 million

U.S. Hot Spots: Covid-19 soars in red states as Trump returns to trail

Top U.K. medic warns hot spot curbs aren’t enough to stop virus

Summers says Covid-19 will end up costing U.S. $16 trillion

Trump rallies raise concern about spread, Fauci says

A second bout of Covid infection may be far worse, study shows

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on coronavirus cases and deaths.

Singapore Economy Faces Deep Scarring: MAS (7:22 a.m. HK)

Singapore’s central bank chief said as much as 20% of the city-state’s economy faces “deep scarring” from the pandemic. Aviation and tourism are a worry, especially with an expected slow recovery in travel, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said at a virtual event hosted by the Institute of International Finance on Monday. About 10% to 20% of the economy faces scarring from the virus, he said.

“What is going to happen to that industry when the planes haven’t flown, the pilots haven’t flown for months on a stretch?” said Menon. “It’s not like picking up after taking two months off. When you take two years off, it’s very different.”

Trump Rallies Raise Concern About Spread: Fauci (5:35 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump’s planned campaign rallies this week -- starting with one on Monday night in Florida -- threaten to advance the spread of the coronavirus, warned Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

“Look at it purely in the context of public health,” Fauci said on CNN. “We know that that is asking for trouble when you do that. We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregant settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves.”

Trump Tests Negative, Doctor Says (5:28 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days, a week after being released from the hospital for treatment of the disease, White House doctor Sean Conley said.

“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others,” Conley said in a memo.

Cuomo Touts N.Y. Infection Rate (5:02 p.m. NY)

New York’s 1.1% positive test rate for Covid-19 remains among the lowest in the U.S., as the state increased the number of tests to a record 834,342 last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo contrasted New York’s commitment to increased testing with states that have reduced diagnostic testing, such as Florida, where he said the positive-test rate was 11.7%, and Texas, with a 7.6% rate.

“There are some states that have taken the politics of denial and turned it into science fiction. If you test less you will find fewer cases, that’s a laughable concept,” Cuomo said in a briefing Monday afternoon.

Pandemic’s U.S. Cost Seen at $16 Trillion (4:30 p.m. NY)

The Covid-19 pandemic will exact a $16 trillion toll on the U.S.. about four times the cost of the Great Recession, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and fellow Harvard University economist David Cutler wrote in an essay published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

About half of that amount is related to lost gross domestic product as a result of economic shutdowns and the ongoing spread of the virus, while the other half comes from health losses including premature death and mental and long-term health impairments, Cutler and Summers said.

The $16 trillion amount is equal to about 90% of annual U.S. GDP; it’s also more than twice as much as the U.S. has spent on wars since Sept. 11, 2001, according to the essay.

Czech Republic Shuts Schools, Restaurants (4:25 p.m. NY)

The Czech government tightened social distancing rules and closed down schools, restaurants and bars through early November. It also banned public alcohol consumption and limited outdoor gatherings to six people.

The country of 10.7 million is suffering the most acute epidemic among EU states. New infections reached a record of 8,618 cases on Friday, leapfrogging Spain as the bloc’s top hot spot based on the two-week cumulative number of cases per capita, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

California Studying Theme Park Openings (4:20 p.m. NY)

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is sending a team to visit reopened theme parks in other states, as his administration argues with the industry over guidelines for welcoming visitors back to still-shut attractions such as Disneyland.

In an update with reporters on Monday, Newsom said he wanted first-hand accounts of how well safety measures seem to be working in theme parks elsewhere that have been allowed to reopen. The governor also said the state may set different guidelines for large-scale amusement parks and smaller attractions such as civic piers or Ferris wheels, saying they faced different risks.

WHO Says 180 Nations in Vaccine Push (1:35 p.m. NY)

China’s joining of a global push to make coronavirus vaccines accessible for developing nations brings to 180 the number countries participating in the World Health Organization-backed initiative -- representing 90% of the global population, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, said Monday. While the U.S. hasn’t joined the $18 billion effort, called Covax, the breadth of participants is encouraging, Swaminathan said.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries not to pursue “herd immunity.” The vast majority of people haven’t yet been infected and questions remain about how long immunity lasts and what long-term effects Covid-19 creates, he said.

“Herd immunities are achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it,” he said. “Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak, let alone a pandemic. It’s scientifically and ethically problematic.”

Texas Deploys Medical Teams to El Paso (1:16 pm NY)

Texas dispatched 75 nurses, respiratory specialists and other medical personnel to El Paso in response to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Governor Greg Abbott said on Monday. Masks and other personal protective equipment are also being delivered.

“This surge in medical personnel and PPE will help support El Paso’s hospitals and first responders as we mitigate the spread of this virus,” Abbott said in a statement.

The El Paso region has a higher percentage of hospital beds occupied by virus patients than anywhere else in Texas, according to state health department figures. The border town is seeing cases climb at a similar rate to Houston, which has almost five times El Paso’s population.

Boris Johnson Shuts Pubs in U.K. Hot Spots (12 p.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions to control the surge in coronavirus, with bars and pubs closing in the worst-hit parts of the England from Wednesday.

Johnson set out his plan for a three-tier system of Covid alert levels, set at medium, high, and very high, to simplify the imposition of lockdown measures.

The toughest measures will be brought into force from Wednesday in the Liverpool city region of northwest England, where the outbreak is spreading fastest, the prime minister told Parliament on Monday.

Dutch Prepare New Measures as Cases Rise (9:03 a.m. NY)

The surge in new virus cases continued in the Netherlands, with a record 6,854 cases, confirmed in the 24 hours until Monday morning, news agency ANP reported, citing the country’s health agency. More than 41,000 cases were reported in the past seven days. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will likely announce stricter measures tomorrow, according to local media. Without new measures, medics warned that about 5,000 coronavirus patients will be in hospital next month, meaning 70% of regular care would have to be scrapped, ANP said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.