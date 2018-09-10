(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump promised to write a book on his administration that sets the record straight, as he continued lashing out at the planned release of Bob Woodward’s new book on Tuesday.

"The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Trump said in a posting on Twitter Monday morning. "Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!"

Watergate investigative reporter Bob Woodward’s new book "Fear: Trump in the White House" details a chaotic West Wing in which some former staffers actively deceive and undermine Trump’s orders -- because they feared he would endanger the country. The book’s release on Tuesday will follow an anonymous op-ed published last week in the New York Times describing senior administration officials’ attempts to thwart the president in a “resistance” movement to protect the nation, dealing Trump a one-two punch in what is perhaps the toughest stretch of his presidency.

Trump on Friday called the book a "scam" and said he doesn’t speak the way he’s quoted. He questioned whether Woodward was "a Dem operative" and said that the "book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public."

Woodward has defended his portrayal of Donald Trump as an unfit president whose aides intervened to prevent catastrophic decisions, as he kicked off appearances to promote his bombshell new book. Woodward said that he interviewed more than 100 people, including one person nine times. He said people in Trump’s administration are worried that the president will sign things or give orders that threaten U.S. or world security and finances.

Woodward told NBC that Mattis and Kelly made “political statements to protect their jobs” when they denied making quotations attributed to them in his book.

Since his reporting for the Washington Post with Carl Bernstein led former President Richard Nixon to resign in the mid-1970’s rather than face impeachment, Woodward has won two Pulitzer Prizes and authored 18 best-selling books.

Trump has authored many books, including the best-selling auto-biography "The Art of the Deal" in 1987. But that book -- like most of his others -- was written along with a ghost writer, in this case Tony Schwartz.

More recently, Trump has accused Woodward of fabricating quotes and questioned whether U.S. libel laws could be changed so that people who believe they have been wronged would be in a better position to seek “retribution.”

