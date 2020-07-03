Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    40m ago

    TSX down slightly with U.S. markets taking the day off

    BNN Bloomberg

    BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: July 3, 2020

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada’s main stock index opened modestly lower on Friday. Trading was light with U.S. markets closed to observe the Independence Day holiday.

    At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 15,599.05.

    Enbridge Inc., Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Natural Resources Limited were having the biggest negative impact on the index.

     ​The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 U.S. cents compared with 73.61 U.S. cents on Thursday.

    Top Stories