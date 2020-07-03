TSX down slightly with U.S. markets taking the day off

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada’s main stock index opened modestly lower on Friday. Trading was light with U.S. markets closed to observe the Independence Day holiday.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 15,599.05.

Enbridge Inc., Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Natural Resources Limited were having the biggest negative impact on the index.

​The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 U.S. cents compared with 73.61 U.S. cents on Thursday.