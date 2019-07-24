Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, with blue chip names like Royal Bank and Loblaw weighing on the market.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.42 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 16,539.26.

U.S. stocks opened lower as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 149.22 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 27,199.97. The S&P 500 opened 6.27 points lower, or 0.21 percent, at 2,999.20. The Nasdaq Composite began down 14.98 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 8,236.43.