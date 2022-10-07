Canada's main stock index ended down almost 400 points in the third straight day of downward movement amid better-than-expected employment numbers and expectations of further rate hikes on both sides of the border.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 395.88 points, or 2.1 per cent, at 18,583.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 630.15 points or 2.1 per cent at 29,296.79. The S&P 500 index was down 104.86 points or 2.8 per cent at 3,639.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 420.91 points of 3.8 per cent at 10,652.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.80 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 72.89 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$4.19 at US$92.64 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 22.4 cents at US$6.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.50 at US$1,709.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost six cents at US$3.39 a pound.

- With files from BNN Bloomberg