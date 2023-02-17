Losses in the energy sector weighed Canada's main stock index down Friday, while U.S. markets were mixed, pulled lower by tech.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 91.18 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 20,515.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 129.84 points at 33,826.69. The S&P 500 Index was down 11.32 points at 4,079.09, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 68.56 points at 11,787.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.15 cents U.S. compared with 74.41 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down $2.19 cents at US$76.55 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.28 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$1.60 at US$1,850.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down almost three cents at US$4.11 a pound.