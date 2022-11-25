Canada's main stock index was up at the close Friday with mixed results across sectors, while U.S. markets were also mixed with an early close.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 39.70 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 20,383.77, down from mid-morning highs above 100 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 152.97 points at 34,347.03. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.14 points at 4,026.12, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 58.96 points at 11,226.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 cents U.S. compared with 74.97 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.66 at US$76.28 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 38 cents at US$7.33 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$1,754.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up just less than a penny at US$3.63 a pound.