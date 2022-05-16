2h ago
Turkey’s Current-Account Gap Widens 67% on Rising Energy Costs
Bloomberg News,
Turkey reported a deficit in its current account for a fifth month as a global rally in energy prices exacerbates the country’s foreign trade imbalance.
The gap widened to $5.55 billion in March, up from $3.33 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on its website on Monday. The median of 15 estimates in a Bloomberg survey was a $5.7 billion shortfall.
Key Insights
- The shortfall in trade of goods was $6.34 billion, up from $2.99 billion a year earlier, driven by a surge in energy import costs
- Services posted a $2.33 billion surplus, driven by a surge in net tourism income which stood at $1.45 billion
- Official reserves fell by $4.51 billion
- Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed monthly inflows of $1.58 billion
- Net portfolio outflows were $3.05 billion
- Turkey’s central bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu said in late April that “sustainable balance in Turkey’s current account” is key to achieving price stability goals.
- Kavcioglu will chair the next rate-setting meeting on May 26. The bank held its key policy at 14% at each meeting in 2022 despite consumer inflation jumping to 70% in April.
