Turkey reported a deficit in its current account for a fifth month as a global rally in energy prices exacerbates the country’s foreign trade imbalance.

The gap widened to $5.55 billion in March, up from $3.33 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on its website on Monday. The median of 15 estimates in a Bloomberg survey was a $5.7 billion shortfall.

Key Insights

The shortfall in trade of goods was $6.34 billion, up from $2.99 billion a year earlier, driven by a surge in energy import costs

Services posted a $2.33 billion surplus, driven by a surge in net tourism income which stood at $1.45 billion

Official reserves fell by $4.51 billion

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed monthly inflows of $1.58 billion

Net portfolio outflows were $3.05 billion

Get More

Turkey’s central bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu said in late April that “sustainable balance in Turkey’s current account” is key to achieving price stability goals.

Kavcioglu will chair the next rate-setting meeting on May 26. The bank held its key policy at 14% at each meeting in 2022 despite consumer inflation jumping to 70% in April.

