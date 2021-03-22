(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s benchmark stock index tumbled, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise ouster of the country’s central bank chief pummeled local assets.

The BIST 100 Index fell more than 5% as trading opened after the weekend decision to fire Naci Agbal, whose appointment in November marked a return to more orthodox policies and spurred optimism in the nation’s assets. The lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading.

The decline erased this year’s gains on the benchmark BIST 100 Index before triggering a market-wide circuit breaker for the first time since it was introduced in August.

Turkey’s Lira Plunges 15% After Erdogan Fires Central Bank Chief

Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari and Ozak GYO led the declines, falling 6% and 5.5%, respectively. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index was down 8.1%.

