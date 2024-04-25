(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he’ll move ahead with a cabinet overhaul next month as he seeks to build his party’s position ahead of European Parliament elections.

The reorganization will come May 10, the premier said in a post on social platform X, without elaborating on details. Tusk had earlier flagged a potential shakeup during the spring or summer months.

The urgency for a cabinet reshuffle mounted after a minister overseeing state assets, Borys Budka, said he would run in the European Union-wide election in June. Budka has overseen a shakeup of boards at the country’s biggest firms, such as oil refiner Orlen SA and lender PKO Bank Polski SA, since Tusk took power in December.

Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, who oversaw the reorganization of public media after eight years of nationalist rule, also announced his resignation as he seeks a seat in the European Parliament.

In Tusk’s post announcing the move, the premier said he’d step back from official duties over the next week as he fights a case of pneumonia.

“After a short (I hope) break forced by illness, we get back to work,” Tusk said in a post on social platform X. He said he’ll plan to attend a May 7 conference in Brussels with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Tusk attended Thursday’s parliamentary session in Warsaw, including a speech by Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, as his government planned to announced an aid plan for Polish farmers.

