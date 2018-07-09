{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Twitter plunges on fear that fake account purge may slow user activity

    Kamaron Leach, Bloomberg News

    Twitter clamps down on questionable users, suspends more than 70M accounts since May

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Twitter Inc.’s stock is trending, and it’s not up for sure.

    Traders fear that Twitter’s (TWTR.N) decision to suspend more than one million fake accounts per day will haunt the social platform’s number of monthly active users, sending the stock down as much 8.2 per cent Monday as of 10:44 a.m. The share drop follows Friday’s post-market plunge when the Washington Post reported that the company’s rate of account suspensions has more than doubled since October 2017.

    The "volume of fake account deletion, albeit good for longer term, raises uncertainty on near-term user growth expectations," wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jitendra Waral. But Twitter Inc.’s stock is still up 83 per cent year-to-date, and Waray believes the "risk to daily user growth should be low as the company has underscored low activity on the deleted accounts."

    Twitter Inc. rose 6.8 per cent last week, coinciding with a positive note from Wells Fargo analyst Peter Stabler, touting the company’s success with video content and improved monetization efficiency. The social platform’s "high valuation is expecting continued momentum in user growth and engagement that they have seen over the past several quarters," Waral said.

     