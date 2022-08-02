(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. subpoenaed records from a unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and other equity investors involved in Elon Musk’s financing for the $44 billion buyout of the social media company he’s trying to cancel.

Brookfield’s new venture capital arm put $250 million into Musk’s $7.1 billion equity raise for the deal in May. Twitter’s lawyers want to know about the terms of that investment and the billionaire’s efforts to syndicate the package, according to court filings Tuesday in Delaware.

Twitter demanded information from more than a dozen firms besides Brookfield, including DFJ Growth IV Partners, Valor Equity Partners, Fidelity Management & Research and Marc Andreessen’s AH Capital Management, according to the filings.

Some of Musk’s allies decried the subpoenas as fishing expeditions.

The pretrial request for information seeks a wide range of communications and documents about Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share, which he is seeking to undo over claims the company failed to provide him with information about spam and bot accounts.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick has scheduled a five-day trial starting on Oct. 17 in Wilmington. Twitter also has hit a list of banks involved in Musk’s financing package with a round of subpoenas about their involvement.

The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

