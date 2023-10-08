(Bloomberg) -- An Egyptian policeman opened fire on a group of Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Sunday, killing two of the holidaymakers and a local guide, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported.

The shooter was taken into custody by Egyptian authorities, MENA said, citing unidentified security officials. A third Israeli tourist was also wounded in the attack, the agency said.

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed the attack.

The incident came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country “at war” following a coordinated attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, with hundreds killed on both sides. Fighting continued for a second day as Israeli defense forces sought to regain control of infiltrated areas.

Read More: Israel Latest: Regional Stocks Stumble; Deadly Egyptian Shooting

The Alexandria attack “may be related to ongoing hostilities in Gaza and Israel,” the US Embassy in Cairo said in a statement. It urged US citizens in Egypt to “exercise increased security awareness and precautions.”

The shooting may reflect lingering animosity harbored by many in Egypt toward Israel despite a peace deal agreed to by the two nations decades earlier. Anti-Israeli sentiments tend to come to the fore during flare-ups of violence between the country and the Palestinians.

(Updates with US embassy statement in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.