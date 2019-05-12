U.A.E. Says Cargo Ships Sabotaged Near Regional Waters

(Bloomberg) -- Four commercial vessels were subject to sabotage operations this morning near Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates’ state-run news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry statement.

All required action has been taken and the incident is under investigation in cooperation with local and international parties.

There were no human losses or fuel leaks. Work at the port in Fujairah is proceeding normally and never stopped.

The act was a "serious development," the U.A.E. ministry was quoted as saying. It asked the international community to take responsibility to stop any parties threatening the safety and security of marine traffic.

