(Bloomberg) -- U.K. government officials have asked brick makers to prepare for production slowdowns in case the war in Ukraine causes energy supply shortages, according to the head of the industry’s lobby group.

Keith Aldis, chief executive officer of the Brick Development Association, said companies have been contacted to establish whether they can cut production should natural gas supplies be disrupted. A spokesman at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy denied that any officials had been in contact with the industry.

Energy intensive industries tend to be first affected by rationing to ensure people are able to heat their homes. Aldis said the last time brick makers were asked to slow production was in the winter of 2008, when U.K. gas reserves fell to perilously low levels after Russia switched off supplies through Ukraine.

Britain is not facing an immediate risk of factory shutdowns, since only 4% of its gas is sourced from Russian but the ceramics industry fears that a six-fold increase in market prices in the past 12 months heralds a possible supply crunch.

“Some of the brick-makers have had calls from BEIS to ask, ‘Are you able to switch off production?’” Aldis said in an interview on Monday. “Brick makers are concerned if there is a cold spell and gas is tight the government could ask us to slow down. It happened in 2008.”

Brick makers are major users of gas to heat the kilns in which bricks are fired. Their output is crucial to house builders and construction companies.

“As long as we are not switched off, we can save the kilns,” Aldis said. “So slowing it down is a better situation. For the moment, BEIS says there are no issues.”

Gas rationing is a real risk in the coming months, Amrita Sen, director of the consulting company Energy Aspects Ltd., told lawmakers in testimony to Parliament on Monday.

“If we need to rebuild stocks over the summer, so we have a buffer over the winter, it is industry that will need to be curtailed,” Sen said. “Governments may have to step in to mandate some cuts so that we can refill storage.”

The concern isn’t limited to the brick makers. Britain’s broader ceramics industry, which includes tableware and makers of white goods like sinks and toilets, is worried about both production outages and rocketing prices.

Laura Cohen, chief executive of the British Ceramic Confederation, said, “The BCC is deeply concerned that prices reflect the market’s views about the physical availability of gas over the months ahead.”

“In the event of national supply shortfall, our members are near the front of the queue to be forced off the gas network, while households are last. This can happen at very short notice and a forced, quick shutdown runs a very high risk of severe damage to kilns, from which many businesses may not recover.”

The U.K. has held exploratory talks with Electricite de France SA about the possibility of keeping open a coal-fired power plant that is due to close in September, in another sign that government officials are preparing for the risk of gas supply disruptions.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said, “The U.K. has no gas supply issues. The situation we are facing is a price issue, not a security of supply issue.”

Britain is dangerously exposed to market prices through its dependence on liquefied natural gas, Nathan Piper, head of oil and gas research at Investec, said at a hearing of Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Monday. The U.K. also lacks significant storage capacity since it wound down the Rough field over the past few years.

While the government strategy has been “great for security of supply” it has left the country “completely exposed to the spot LNG market, which is the most expensive part of it,” he said.

