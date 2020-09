(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s coronavirus outbreak is not under control as hospitalization and death rates rise, Boris Johnson’s chief scientist said.

“Numbers of cases are going up, hospitalizations are going up, ICUs are going up, and unfortunately, very sadly so are deaths,” Government Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said. “We don’t have this under control at the moment.”

The bleak assessment from Vallance, at a press conference with Johnson in London, came as the prime minister warned the country he will not “hesitate” to impose tighter national restrictions if needed.

The U.K. on Wednesday recorded more than 7,000 cases of Covid-19 for the second day running: the two highest daily tallies since the start of the pandemic. But despite rising cases and a surge in hospital admissions, the prime minister is resisting a national lockdown, which he fears will do too much damage to the economy.

Speaking at the press conference, Johnson said he wanted to avoid telling the public to stay at home so he could keep schools open and economic activity going. He suggested that it might be possible to keep the virus under control in local areas instead. Vallance warned the disease was spreading “everywhere.”

“This is headed in the wrong direction,” Vallance said. “There is no cause for complacency at all.”

The press conference featuring Johnson, Vallance and England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty followed a bruising couple of days for the prime minister in which his pandemic strategy was attacked and his competence called into question.

Boris Johnson Apologizes for Getting His Covid Rules Wrong

The premier was forced to back down and promise to give members of Parliament a bigger say in scrutinizing new emergency Covid rules before they come into force, in the face of a threatened rebellion from more than 100 of his own Conservative MPs.

In the end, members of Parliament voted overwhelmingly to renew the government’s Coronavirus Act, by 330 votes to 24, but some on Johnson’s own side were still unhappy. Senior Conservative Charles Walker said he was angry that the debate on the measures had been limited to just 90 minutes, which he called an “utter disgrace.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier announced that for “significant national measures” affecting the whole of England or the U.K., the government will consult with members of Parliament and “wherever possible” give them a vote before the rules come into force.

“We are always looking to listen, to learn, to improve the response as much as possible,” Hancock said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.