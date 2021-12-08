(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is drawing up plans to urge Britons to work from home to stem the spread of Covid as the new omicron variant takes hold, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday, without saying where it obtained the information.

Ministers are also considering bringing in vaccine passports to allow people to enter venues with large crowds, the paper reported. It said the cabinet discussed the possibility on Tuesday, but was split over whether to bring the measure in, with Communities Secretary Michael Gove and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries in favor, and other unspecified ministers opposed.

Both measures are listed as options in the government’s so-called Plan B for how to fight Covid over the fall and winter, published earlier in the year.

