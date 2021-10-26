(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s net-zero plan is a “genuine step forward,” and is in line with the country’s emission reduction targets, a key advisory panel said on Tuesday.

The Climate Change Committee, which advises the government, said the steps set out earlier this month are achievable and affordable, and set a positive example ahead of COP26 climate talks starting later this month in Glasgow.

There’s more to be done still. The Treasury needs to set out how it will use tax to help the energy transition and fill the fiscal hole it will leave. The committee also called for more measures on agriculture and food, and more clarity on plans to switch to heat pumps.

