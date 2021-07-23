(Bloomberg) -- A price cap on the most expensive energy tariffs in the U.K. will be extended beyond its original expiry date of 2023.

The government wants to stimulate competition in the energy retail market while keeping bills low, according to a strategy published Friday. It also wants to trial automatic switching for when a tariff runs out to help disengaged customers. If taken up on an opt-out basis, this would effectively ban expensive default tariffs.

The price cap was introduced in 2019 to protect the 15 million British households on default tariffs, and is estimated to save households as much as 100 pounds ($137.5) a year on dual fuel bills.

“We anticipate that the energy transition over this decade and beyond will drive a greater uptake of electric vehicles, smart systems, and smart appliances, which will increase the average consumer’s engagement with their energy use and the energy retail market,” the government said in an open letter. “It is important that structures are in place to enable and support consumer engagement with the market.”

