U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak signaled he is optimistic that a Brexit trade agreement with the European Union will be reached.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, he said “hopefully” negotiations will end in a “constructive” place.

He was clear that in the “short term,” failure to get a trade agreement with the bloc would be a problem. A deal that comes into force when the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 would be “preferable,” he said, but added: “We should not be going for a deal at any price.”

