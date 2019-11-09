(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, would increase spending by 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) over the next five years, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Corbyn would increase spending more than three times faster than former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the Telegraph cited Javid as saying, adding that he called the Labour Party’s expenditure plans “truly frightening.”

Under Labour, government spending would increase 30%, compared with 10% under Brown, the Conservatives said, according to the report. The figures were drawn up by the Conservative research department in a 36-page document based on pledges made in Labour’s 2017 manifesto.

Labour’s spending plans amounted to “scrapping all funding for the NHS for the next nine years,” Javid told the Telegraph, referring to the U.K.’s universal health-care system.

The U.K. general election is set for Dec. 12.

