  • It’s only a matter of time before the Trump administration hits China over a range of grievances. The question for CEOs, investors and economic policy makers is how bad things will get
  • New York Fed President John Williams said policy makers are “thinking very hard” about targeting specific yields on Treasury securities as a way of ensuring borrowing costs stay at rock-bottom levels. The coronavirus deeply damaged the U.S. economy, with “steep” job losses and business closures
    • The May Beige Book confirmed sharp deterioration in the economy and pointed to uncertainty related to the outlook
  • Slowly but not surely, the world economy is emerging from its coronavirus-enforced hibernation
    • The global jobs slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is bottoming out, if data from LinkedIn is a guide
    • Here’s all the ways fear transformed human activity in 2020
  • Canada’s status as one of the fastest growing Group-of-Seven economies is coming to an end
    • Canada’s resilient housing market appears to have finally met its match in the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Mexico faces what could be its worst contraction in almost a century this year as the crash in oil prices aggravates the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said
  • It’s safer for the Bank of England to ease too much rather than too little as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic, according to policy maker Michael Saunders
  • The EU’s ambitious recovery spending plan -- anchored by 750 billion euros ($825 billion) of joint debt issuance -- has started to calm markets and could restore a sense of unity to the bloc
