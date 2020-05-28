38m ago
U.S.-China Tension, Treasury Yields, Mexico’s Slump: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- It’s only a matter of time before the Trump administration hits China over a range of grievances. The question for CEOs, investors and economic policy makers is how bad things will get
- New York Fed President John Williams said policy makers are “thinking very hard” about targeting specific yields on Treasury securities as a way of ensuring borrowing costs stay at rock-bottom levels. The coronavirus deeply damaged the U.S. economy, with “steep” job losses and business closures
- The May Beige Book confirmed sharp deterioration in the economy and pointed to uncertainty related to the outlook
- Slowly but not surely, the world economy is emerging from its coronavirus-enforced hibernation
- The global jobs slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is bottoming out, if data from LinkedIn is a guide
- Here’s all the ways fear transformed human activity in 2020
- Canada’s status as one of the fastest growing Group-of-Seven economies is coming to an end
- Canada’s resilient housing market appears to have finally met its match in the Covid-19 pandemic
- Mexico faces what could be its worst contraction in almost a century this year as the crash in oil prices aggravates the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said
- It’s safer for the Bank of England to ease too much rather than too little as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic, according to policy maker Michael Saunders
- The EU’s ambitious recovery spending plan -- anchored by 750 billion euros ($825 billion) of joint debt issuance -- has started to calm markets and could restore a sense of unity to the bloc
