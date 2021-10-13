U.S. futures bounce as all eyes turn to inflation

Expect beats in Q3 but stocks may suffer from profit taking: Path Trading Partners’ Iaccino

U.S. equity futures bounced before inflation data that along with earnings reports will give key insights into corporate health in an era of rising costs.

Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts rose ahead of the U.S. consumer report, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperforming. JPMorgan Chase & Co. rose as much as 0.8 per cent in premarket trading after the firm’s merger advisory business reported its best quarterly profit. Apple Inc. fell in early trading on a likely cut in iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 due to chip shortages.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held below 1.60 per cent and a gauge of the dollar ticked lower. A rally in oil paused but crude remained around US$80 a barrel amid a global energy crunch. Chinese thermal coal futures hit another record high.

The upcoming flurry of corporate earnings releases will offer insight into whether businesses expect price pressures to hurt profits at a time when economic growth is slowing and central banks begin to pare back pandemic stimulus.

“We think earnings forecasts have room to rise, helping the market, whilst valuations have already fallen a long way,” according to Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at investment platform eToro.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin pared its recent rally and traded around US$55,000.

European stocks added about 0.5 per cent, with gains led by tech firms.

Most Asian stock markets rose, but regional gains were capped by a small move lower in Japan and the cancellation of trading in Hong Kong due to typhoon Kompasu.

Here are a few events to watch this week:

U.S. FOMC minutes and CPI Wednesday

China PPI, CPI Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 6:16 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1565

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3644

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.57 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.56 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.11 per cent

Commodities