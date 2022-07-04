US equity-index futures and European bonds fell as investors worried about the twin threats of dwindling economic growth and stubborn inflation.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.7 per cent each after the underlying indexes capped their 11th decline in 13 weeks. European stocks rose for the first time in four days as dip-buyers emerged. The dollar was marginally weaker at the start of the US Independence Day holiday. Italian bonds tumbled with investors watching domestic political tensions.

World stocks and bonds are in the grip of the worst selloff in at least three decades as increasing chances of a US -- or even global -- recession are spooking investors. At the same time, sticky inflation has left little room for the Federal Reserve to apply brakes on monetary tightening. This toxic combination presents markets a trading challenge not seen since the late 1970s.

“The market has begun to worry more about economic growth than just liquidity withdrawal and inflation,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note. “Unlike previous downturns, inflation is much higher and unemployment is much lower. These dynamics delay any potential dovish central-bank pivot despite the rapid shift in front-end rate expectations over the past week.”

The MSCI All-Country World Index, the global benchmark, plunged 21 per cent in the first half, the worst year-to-date losses since at least 1988. Similarly, the 14 per cent loss in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of investment-grade debt was its worst performance since 1990, the earliest date for which records are available.

The dollar was down less than 0.1 per cent on Monday, sending the euro and British pound 0.2 per cent higher. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 benchmark climbed 0.7 per cent. Energy, commodity and health-care stocks were the biggest gainers.

Italian bonds slid before a meeting between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte to settle weeks of political tensions. The nation’s 10-year yield jumped 12 basis points to 3.21 per cent, widening its spread over German bunds to 1.90 percentage points.

In China, officials were trying to repel a COVID flareup that could buffet an economically significant region. That’s another test of Beijing’s strategy of trying to eliminate the pathogen with mass testing and disruptive lockdowns.

Separately, developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. said it didn’t pay a US$1 billion dollar note that matured Sunday, among the biggest dollar payment failures so far this year in China.

Crude oil slipped below US$108 a barrel and Bitcoin retreated toward the US$19,000 level.

What to watch this week:

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

PMIs for euro area, China, India among others, Tuesday

US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

FOMC minutes, US PMIs, ISM services, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, scheduled to speak, Thursday

ECB account of its June policy meeting, Thursday

US employment report for June, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent as of 10:12 a.m. London time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0439

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 135.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.6982 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2116

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 1.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.16 per cent

Commodities