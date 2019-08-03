U.S. Imposes More Sanctions on Russia for Chemical Agent Use

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. imposed a second round of sanctions on Russia for using a nerve agent in an assassination attempt last year.

The additional sanctions will prohibit U.S. banks from participating in the issuance of Russian sovereign debt, the State Department said in an emailed statement. The sanctions will take effect following the publication of a federal register notice on or around Aug. 19, and will remain in place for at least 12 months.

It also includes U.S. opposition to the extension of loans, or financial or technical assistance to Russia by international financial institutions such as the World Bank or International Monetary Fund, as well as the addition of export licensing restrictions on Department of Commerce-controlled goods and technology.

The sanctions mark the latest U.S. step to punish Russia for alleged use of the nerve agent Novichok in an assassination attempt on a former Russian spy in the U.K. in 2018.

