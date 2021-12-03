(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

It’s U.S. jobs report day: U.S. employers are expected to have added more than 500,000 positions for the second month in a row in November The unemployment rate is seen ticking lower to 4.5% and the average annual earnings growth per hour rising to 5%, in data published at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Follow our TOPLive blog here While all monthly jobs reports are important, today’s numbers have gained extra significance after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled earlier this week that the central bank may accelerate the wind-down of pandemic stimulus The data for today’s measure was collected before the omicron variant was found, something which might reduce the market reaction to a strong reading Bloomberg Economics expects the report to reinforce the Fed’s hawkish turn If there’s a wage-price spiral, it’s the Fed’s job to avoid it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said

Chile’s Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda isn’t worried about recession risks as he expects the economy to grow 3% to 4% next year

Victoria Rodriguez Ceja is set to become Mexico’s first female central bank governor

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde called the prospect of an interest-rate increase next year unlikely, but said she’d quickly take action to combat elevated inflation should it become necessary

Uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant is making some Bank of Japan officials see increased risk in ending or scaling back a Covid funding program set to expire in March, people familiar with the matter said

China is looking to ease monetary policy to help small firms

finally, Apple Inc.’s caution on waning demand for its latest iPhone is another reason to be worried about the state of the consumer

