(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti could remain at the helm of the Swiss bank even after the integration process with Credit Suisse is complete.

“Sergio has committed to stay at least until the completion of the integration process, if not longer,” Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher wrote in the annual letter to shareholders published on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Kelleher had said that completing the merger with UBS’s former competitor would require “at least five years” and that it was Ermotti’s task to “build up credible successors during this time.” He had also said that he wanted to build a “credible” range of potential succession candidates, as Ermotti is “not as young as some people.”

Ermotti was called on to return as UBS CEO after the acquisition of the government-orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse. He previously led the Swiss bank between 2014-2020.

