(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will resume share buybacks this year, vowing to hand as much as $1 billion to shareholders in the second half as it seeks to move beyond the integration of Credit Suisse.

The Zurich-based bank said the share repurchases will commence following the legal merger of the two entities and are intended to exceed pre-takeover levels by 2026, according to a statement Tuesday. The bank confirmed its profitability target for that time period and increased the amount of planned cost savings to $13 billion from about $10 billion previously.

UBS posted a net loss of $279 million for the three months to December, worse than analysts estimated. The key wealth management unit saw pre-tax profit of $381 million, below analyst estimates for $1.07 billion. Net new money at the unit came to $21.8 billion, better than forecast.

UBS shares fell as much as 3.4% after the open, trading at 24.94 Swiss francs ($28.644) at 9:28 a.m. in Zurich.

“One thing we need to do is be willing to sacrifice a little bit of topline growth in order to improve the returns of our financial resources,” Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “2024 will be a “pivotal year” on the path to reaping the benefits of acquiring Credit Suisse, Ermotti said.”

The Swiss bank froze its previous buyback program when it announced the government-backed takeover of its local rival last year.

While the deal helps accelerate UBS’s ambitions to dominate global wealth management, executives have warned that the process of fusing the two banks is entering its most difficult stage this year. The bank is seeking to manage costs while shrinking parts of the inherited businesses that it doesn’t want to keep.

UBS’s investment bank posted a pre-tax loss of $169 million in the third quarter, with higher underlying revenues driven by the global banking division. UBS had previously signaled it will shutter roughly two-thirds of Credit Suisse’s investment bank as it absorbs its former rival, including almost all its trading operations as part of plans to exit businesses that don’t fit with its existing strategy.

As part of that deal, UBS received a government guarantee on losses related to certain Credit Suisse assets as well as liquidity support. The exiting of that guarantee arrangement during the third quarter will help reduce funding costs by about $550 million per quarter, the bank said.

Looking forward, UBS said it expects higher client activity levels this quarter.

“We also expect the investment bank to return to profitability, due to improving market activity, a growing banking pipeline and advanced progress on the integration,” UBS said.

Cevian Capital AB announced it had built up a stake of about 1.3% in December and said that it thinks the bank can achieve a return of more than 20% on tangible equity once the integration is complete. In January, Chairman Colm Kelleher signaled that the bank could exceed its stated 15% target.

UBS is already the undisputed top wealth manager in many parts of the world. Yet a challenge to Wall Street peers, and a sustained boost to its valuation, would require growth in the US, the largest market for wealth management services. Ermotti has signaled that the US will be a major plank of the growth strategy.

