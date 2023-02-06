(Bloomberg) -- UK engineering company Vesuvius Plc said it’s managing a cyber-security incident involving unauthorized access to its systems.

The molten metal flow control firm has shut down affected systems and initiated steps to assess the scale of the attack, it said in a statement on Monday. The shares fell as much as 3.1% in early trading in London.

The incident adds to a spate of security breaches reported by UK companies in recent weeks. Specialty chemicals supplier Morgan Advanced Materials Plc disclosed last month that it was the target of a cyber incident. A ransomware attack on UK’s Royal Mail also disrupted its international letters and parcels delivery for several days.

Following a cyberattack on software firm ION Trading UK last week that upended derivatives trading around the world, thousands more computer systems have been struck by similar breaches, cybersecurity agencies said on Monday.

