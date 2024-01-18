(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s grid operator has paid households and businesses over £9 million ($11.4 million) so far this winter to curb their power use under a program to save energy with customers asked to shift demand at much shorter notice.

The program has seen 2.2 million businesses and households sign up to the so-called Demand Flexibility Service, which encourages eligible properties with smart meters to shift power usage outside of peak hours, the National Grid’s Electricity System Operator said in a statement Thursday.

In a first, consumers are being asked to take part in energy saving on the same day or a day ahead this winter, shorter notice than in previous years. The UK, along with much of Europe, is more aware of the need to control demand after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent power prices soaring across the region.

The combined electricity saved over eight events — six tests and two live — was enough to power more than 6 million homes for over an hour, according to calculations from the ESO.

“The Demand Flexibility Service continues to grow from strength to strength. Households and businesses up and down the country are demonstrating their continued interest and commitment to electricity flexibility and are reaping the rewards for their participation,” Claire Dykta, director of markets at ESO said.

