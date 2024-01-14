(Bloomberg) -- UK police said they arrested six people over a plot to target the London Stock Exchange.

Activists from the Palestine Action group were allegedly planning to cause damage to the LSE and to prevent the building from opening for trading Monday morning, the Met said in a statement. They arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool early Sunday, with another five people believed to be part of the plot nabbed later that day.

The Met began investigations after receiving information from the Daily Express newspaper Friday, according to the statement. Palestine Action didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment. The London Stock Exchange Group declined to comment.

The UK has seen widespread protests against the war in Gaza since it began in October. Another rally was held this weekend, with thousands taking to the streets of London calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Press Association reported.

The Met said that it’s taking further precautions given the “suggestion” that the plot against the LSE was “one part of a planned week of action.”

“We are in contact with the City of London Police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days,” Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said in the statement.

--With assistance from Alicia Diaz and Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

