(Bloomberg) -- A woman was found guilty by a London jury of laundering massive amounts of Bitcoin for a Chinese fugitive who is thought to have orchestrated a near $6 billion investment fraud.

Jian Wen, a 42-years-old British citizen, helped a Chinese fugitive launder the money between 2017 and 2022. The jury found Jian guilty on one count of money laundering and couldn’t reach a decision on two other charges.

Police seized Bitcoin worth over £1.7 billion ($2.2 billion) in a 2018 raid at a London house where Jian lived with Zhimin Qian, whom prosecutors dubbed a “super villain” during the trial.

A prosecution lawyer said Wednesday in court that the Crown Prosecution Service wouldn’t be asking for a retrial on the two outstanding charges. Jian was previously acquitted of several other money laundering allegations at a separate trial. She will be sentenced May 10.

Jian consistently denied all allegations against her. She was not aware about Zhimin’s alleged fraud in China or that the money she dealt in was fraudulent, her lawyer argued. Jian was not accused of any role in the underlying fraud in China that prosecutors estimate ran to almost $6 billion.

Zhimin arrived in the UK in September 2017 under the assumed name of Yadi Zhang before fleeing in 2020, two days before she was due to be questioned by London police. Since absconding the country her whereabouts are unknown.

Jian worked at a fast food takeaway in east London before she started working with Zhimin in 2017. In a matter of weeks, she went from living in the restaurant’s basement to a luxurious lifestyle that included a six-bedroom house, foreign trips and shopping sprees.

The almost two-month long trial highlighted the role of a series of intermediaries and professionals who helped Jian and Zhimin launder Bitcoin and buy assets in the UK, Europe and Dubai.

Zhimin was cast at trial as a “master of deception” who duped around 130,000 financially savvy and astute investors in China by creating ten investment vehicles managed through seven offices across China.

“We’ve been able to disrupt a sophisticated economic crime operation, the sheer scale of which demonstrates how international criminals seek to exploit cryptocurrency online,” Jason Prins, detective chief superintendent at London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said after the verdict was made public.

Lawyers for Jian didn’t respond to a request for comment. A later London hearing will take place to decide how much money Jian must pay for her role in the fraud.

