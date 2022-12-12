(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Monday hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss Ukraine’s immediate needs following Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

European Union foreign ministers are also meeting in Brussels to discuss how to support Ukraine through the winter.

President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday affirmed US support for Ukraine. The US has promised $38 billion in military support and delivered $13 billion in direct aid to Ukraine already.

Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 10 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since Sunday, Ukraine’s general staff said on Facebook. Russian forces conducted two missile strikes against civil infrastructure in the Donbas city of Kostyantynivka, 11 air attacks on targets along the contact line and more than 60 assaults with multiple-launch rocket systems against civilian targets in the southern city of Kherson and at Ukrainian military positions, according to the post.

EU to Name Envoy for Sanctions Enforcement (10:31 a.m.)

The EU is planning to name a senior diplomat to serve as a sanctions envoy to push other countries for stronger enforcement of the bloc’s trade restrictions on Russia. David O’Sullivan, a former EU ambassador to the US, will serve in the role starting next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in October suggested such an envoy could help deliver strong messages to countries seen helping Moscow evade sanctions. The Financial Times reported O’Sullivan’s selection earlier.

EU Struggles to Get Backing for New Russia Sanctions (9:31 a.m.)

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the bloc still hasn’t reached consensus on a ninth package of sanctions against Russia because “there are different views among member states.”

Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers that he hoped the member states would give a green light on the package by the end of the day or possibly tomorrow. Hungary has raised doubts about whether it would vote in favor of the new sanctions until its recovery funds are approved.

The ministers will also approve “a very, very tough package” of new measures on Iran over its drone deliveries to Russia and its violent crackdown on protesters, Borrell said, despite denials by Tehran that it supplies military aid to Moscow.

Ukraine to Join Virtual G-7 Meeting on Monday, Zelenskiy Says (9:31 a.m.)

Ukraine will participate in the Group of Seven virtual meeting on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram after a “substantial and useful” phone call with Biden. “We have strong agreements,” Zelenskiy said in the statement. “We coordinated our positions with America.” Zelenskiy added that Ukraine’s peace formula is welcomed by the US, and this fact “adds optimism.”

“The sooner all positions in the peace formula are implemented, the stronger security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe will be,” he said.

Ukraine to Renew Offensive When Soil Hardens, Defense Chief Says (9:31 a.m.)

As soon as winter frosts arrive and make the soil hard enough in Ukraine, its troops are going to renew their offensive operations, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said during a joint press briefing with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

There is some decline in military activity due to weather conditions as the shift from dry autumn to mild winter made terrain impassable for wheeled military machines, complicating both Ukrainian as well as Russian operations, according to Reznikov.

