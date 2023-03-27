(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is slated to vote on the ratification of Finland’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, putting Helsinki one step closer to joining the alliance.

Turkey, the only other NATO member not to act on Finland’s accession bid, is expected to vote before its parliament goes into recess ahead of the May 14 elections. The US is pushing for Finland and Sweden’s applications to be completed before the alliance’s July summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s move to station nuclear weapons in Belarus and the EU has threatened additional sanctions.

Key Developments

Ukraine Visit Buoys Japan Premier Kishida Before Local Elections

Putin Says Russia to Place Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus

Ukraine Official Creditors Extend Freeze to 2027 Amid IMF Loan

Russia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls

(All times CET)

EU Is Working on Sanctions of Moldovan Oligarchs (12:36 p.m.)

The European Union is looking to sanction Moldovan oligarchs that are accused of helping to destabilize the country, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Moldova had earlier called on the EU to sanction oligarchs it says are working with Russia in seeking to foment violence and overthrow the government, and several EU states have backed those calls, Bloomberg previously reported. Russia has dismissed the claims.

The EU is working on a legal basis that would allow it to sanction the individuals, said the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The bloc hopes to have that framework in place by June when a European Political Community summit is due to take place in Chisnau, the capital of Moldova.

Baltic Nations Call for More Sanctions on Belarus and Russia (10:48 a.m.)

Russia’s plans to place nuclear arms in Belarus are “desperate moves” designed to destabilize Europe, and allies should respond by imposing sanctions on Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia’s foreign ministries said.

“The EU and G-7 should impose more sanctions against Russia and Lukashenko’s regime and close all the loopholes in the existing ones,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter. “These are desperate moves by Putin and Lukashenko to create another wave of tension and destabilization in Europe,” Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Lithuania will call for the adoption of new sanctions.”

EU’s Borrell Threatens More Sanctions on Russia (8:03 a.m.)

Stationing Russian nuclear arms in Belarus, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday, “would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said on Twitter. The EU is ready to respond with more sanctions, he said.

France’s foreign ministry also condemned Putin’s agreement to deploy nuclear arms in Belarus, calling on Moscow in an emailed statement to show a sense of responsibility.

Kyiv Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting (8:03 a.m.)

Zelenskiy’s government has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s move to station nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“Ukraine expects effective actions to counteract the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail” including from permanent members of the council, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a strongly worded statement.

The Russian president’s vow to station Russian nuclear arms in Belarus is “yet another step by the criminal Putin regime,” the ministry said.

